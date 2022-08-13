Robert W. Baird Trims AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Target Price to $110.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut AptarGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of ATR opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 475,626 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

