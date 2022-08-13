Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Rocky Brands stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $229.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. FMR LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

See Also

