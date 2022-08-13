Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Andrew Berger purchased 5,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

