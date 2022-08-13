Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of RMCF stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 0.99.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.