Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 0.6 %

Rogers Sugar stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.