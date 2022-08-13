Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $4.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Root to $1.80 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Root alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Root by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 124,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Trading Down 5.9 %

Root stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $241.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.18. Root has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Root’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 15th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Root Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.