Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.50.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $91,980.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,025,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591 over the last ninety days. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,541,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

