Royal Bank of Canada Cuts OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $12.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut OLO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

OLO stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. OLO has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of OLO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of OLO by 3.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

