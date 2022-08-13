Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.18% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $39,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RCL opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.