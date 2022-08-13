Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Cap Tops $213,736.80

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $213,736.80 and approximately $3,648.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,249,154 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Royale Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.