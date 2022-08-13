RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE RPT opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in RPT Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

