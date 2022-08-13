Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy lowered Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.19.

Rubellite Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

TSE:RBY opened at C$2.85 on Friday. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$5.14. The company has a market cap of C$155.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.52.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$10.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubellite Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

