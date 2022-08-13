Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to “Buy”

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBY. Cormark cut their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubellite Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.19.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

Shares of RBY opened at C$2.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$155.96 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. Rubellite Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.14.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

