Rune (RUNE) Hits Market Cap of $428,713.16

Rune (RUNE) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Rune has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $428,713.16 and $5,595.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $31.72 or 0.00129844 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038836 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

