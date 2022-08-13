Rune (RUNE) Hits Market Cap of $428,713.16

Rune (RUNE) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Rune has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $428,713.16 and $5,595.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $31.72 or 0.00129844 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014838 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038836 BTC.
Rune Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
