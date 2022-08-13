Rupee Market Capitalization Reaches $32,434.25 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded up 71.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $32,434.25 and $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037056 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

