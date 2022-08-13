Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 766,960 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,258,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,960 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,239,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,632,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 100,649 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at about $13,158,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 974,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 619,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 3.2% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 721,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,166. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

