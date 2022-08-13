Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.61% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBAC. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 513.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $8,780,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $1,359,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MBAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 347,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,294. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

