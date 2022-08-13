Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,393 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.99% of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,357. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

