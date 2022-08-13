Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $14.23 Million Position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,341 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.74% of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,975,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the first quarter worth $7,960,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADAL remained flat at $10.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,047. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

