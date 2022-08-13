Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $15.27 Million Holdings in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,562,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BYTE Acquisition were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $977,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTE Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 872,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,727. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

BYTE Acquisition Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.