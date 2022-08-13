Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,106 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in African Gold Acquisition were worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGAC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

African Gold Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 11,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

