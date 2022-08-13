Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 490,776 Shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,776 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.82% of AF Acquisition worth $15,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 54,594.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 151,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AFAQ stock remained flat at $9.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,971. AF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

About AF Acquisition

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

