Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,718 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.89% of Recharge Acquisition worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCHG. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 37.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 114.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recharge Acquisition Price Performance

RCHG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Recharge Acquisition Company Profile

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

