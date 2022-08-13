Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11 and a beta of 1.33. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 631.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 96,846 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

