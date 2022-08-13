SAFE DEAL Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $4.48 million and $2,218.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00004679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014514 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038739 BTC.
About SAFE DEAL
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,940,243 coins and its circulating supply is 3,913,101 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.
Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL
