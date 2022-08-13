SAFE DEAL Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $4.48 million and $2,218.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00004679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038739 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,940,243 coins and its circulating supply is 3,913,101 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

