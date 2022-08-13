Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.00 million, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.07. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,466.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,782.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,588 shares of company stock valued at $324,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth about $174,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.