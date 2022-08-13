Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 939,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.31. Safehold has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $91.45.

Safehold Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Safehold in the first quarter worth $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 27.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.