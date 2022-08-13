Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 171 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in General Electric by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GE opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

