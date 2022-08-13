Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 73 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 29.2% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $233.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

