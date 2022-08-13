Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $518.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.47 and a 200 day moving average of $497.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

