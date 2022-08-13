Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sizzle Acquisition were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SZZLU. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000.

Sizzle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SZZLU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Sizzle Acquisition Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

