Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 82,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period.

DNAA stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

