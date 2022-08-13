Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 1,370 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $100.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

