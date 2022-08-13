Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.8% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 201.1% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 11,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $261.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

