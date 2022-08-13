Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 18,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.95.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $354.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

