Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $378,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,277,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $378,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,277,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $189.89 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.20. The company has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.36, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

