Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SMM opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.96.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $40,548.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,215,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,553,302.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 343,626 shares of company stock worth $2,972,482.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter worth $202,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

