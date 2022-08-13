Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salisbury Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.50. 1,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720. The company has a market cap of $135.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

