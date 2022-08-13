Santiment Network Token Price Hits $0.16 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and $8,368.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,465.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00037413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063658 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net.

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

