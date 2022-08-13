Sarcophagus (SARCO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $992.00

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $992.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014783 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038709 BTC.
About Sarcophagus
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
Buying and Selling Sarcophagus
