Sarcophagus (SARCO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $992.00

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $992.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038709 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.