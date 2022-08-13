Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SISXF. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of SISXF stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Savaria has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $17.74.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.