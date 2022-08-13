SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $385.88.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $350.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.50. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,939 shares of company stock worth $26,593,030. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

