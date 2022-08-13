SCF Partners Inc. Invests $15.27 Million in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

SCF Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 666,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,269,000. Forum Energy Technologies accounts for approximately 6.5% of SCF Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SCF Partners Inc. owned about 11.65% of Forum Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,559,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE FET traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

