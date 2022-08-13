Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after buying an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,103 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 2,686,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,400,503. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

