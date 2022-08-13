Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 56.12%.
Science 37 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $15.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on SNCE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science 37
Science 37 Company Profile
Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science 37 (SNCE)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.