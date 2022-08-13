Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 56.12%.

Science 37 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNCE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science 37

Science 37 Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 465.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 39,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

