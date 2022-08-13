Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%.

Science 37 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCE opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Institutional Trading of Science 37

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Science 37 by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Science 37 by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science 37 by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Science 37

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

