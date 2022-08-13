Scotiabank Lowers Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

