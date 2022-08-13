ScPrime Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $5,855.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001144 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004544 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,767,929 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

