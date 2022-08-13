Sentinel Protocol (UPP) One Day Volume Tops $23.00 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $23.00 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

