SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $21,530.30 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 814 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $21,530.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $41,738.04.

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.9 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on S shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.59.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

