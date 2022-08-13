ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $510.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $506.51. 1,662,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,559. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,362 shares of company stock worth $15,644,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

